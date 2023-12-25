The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, take on the New York Knicks on Monday at 12:00 PM ET.

In a 130-111 win over the Knicks (his last game) Lopez put up five points.

We're going to break down Lopez's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.8 11.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.4 Assists -- 1.3 1.6 PRA -- 18.9 17.9 PR -- 17.6 16.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Lopez has made 4.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.2% of his team's total makes.

Lopez is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Lopez's Bucks average 105.2 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 100.4 possessions per contest.

The Knicks allow 112 points per contest, ninth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Knicks have conceded 41.3 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have conceded 26 per game, 15th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have conceded 13.5 makes per contest, 19th in the NBA.

Brook Lopez vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 35 5 3 1 0 1 0 12/5/2023 34 9 8 3 1 3 3 11/3/2023 36 13 5 0 4 8 1

