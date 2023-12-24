The Carolina Panthers (2-12) play the Green Bay Packers (6-8) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

How to Watch Packers vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Packers Insights

This year, the Packers put up 3.5 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Panthers give up (24.9).

The Packers average 37.1 more yards per game (328.7) than the Panthers allow per contest (291.6).

This season, Green Bay rushes for 14.9 fewer yards per game (103) than Carolina allows per outing (117.9).

The Packers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (11).

Packers Away Performance

On the road, the Packers score more points (23.1 per game) than they do overall (21.4). They also allow fewer points on the road (21.4) than they do overall (21.5).

On the road, the Packers accumulate fewer yards (324.4 per game) than overall (328.7). They also give up more (361.4 per game) than overall (349.9).

On the road the Packers pick up more rushing yards (110.1 per game) than overall (103). But they also allow more rushing yards (161.1) than overall (138.8).

The Packers convert 43.5% of third downs away from home (0.3% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 36.3% of third downs in away games (5.8% less than overall).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Kansas City W 27-19 NBC 12/11/2023 at New York L 24-22 ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay L 34-20 CBS 12/24/2023 at Carolina - FOX 12/31/2023 at Minnesota - NBC 1/7/2024 Chicago - -

