Who is the team to beat at the top of the Horizon League this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Purdue Fort Wayne

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 25-4

11-2 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st

321st Last Game: L 62-48 vs Pittsburgh

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Wright State

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 19-10

6-6 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 138th

138th Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th

115th Last Game: W 101-54 vs Muskingum

Next Game

Opponent: @ Green Bay

@ Green Bay Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Youngstown State

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 20-7

10-3 | 20-7 Overall Rank: 140th

140th Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd

162nd Last Game: W 75-65 vs Navy

Next Game

Opponent: Oakland

Oakland Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Oakland

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 20-11

6-7 | 20-11 Overall Rank: 142nd

142nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: L 91-67 vs Dayton

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cleveland State

@ Cleveland State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Cleveland State

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 21-9

8-5 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 160th

160th Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th

250th Last Game: W 90-77 vs Western Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: Oakland

Oakland Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Northern Kentucky

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-18

7-6 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 224th

224th Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th

278th Last Game: L 92-56 vs Saint Mary's (CA)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Purdue Fort Wayne

@ Purdue Fort Wayne Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Green Bay

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 11-18

6-7 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 241st

241st Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th

200th Last Game: W 79-46 vs MSOE

Next Game

Opponent: Wright State

Wright State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Robert Morris

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 10-19

4-9 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 253rd

253rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th

199th Last Game: L 90-85 vs Cornell

Next Game

Opponent: @ Milwaukee

@ Milwaukee Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Milwaukee

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-22

5-7 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 307th

307th Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th

265th Last Game: W 85-83 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

Opponent: Robert Morris

Robert Morris Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Detroit Mercy

Current Record: 0-13 | Projected Record: 2-29

0-13 | 2-29 Overall Rank: 338th

338th Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th

109th Last Game: L 83-66 vs NC State

Next Game

Opponent: @ IUPUI

@ IUPUI Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. IUPUI

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 1-27

4-9 | 1-27 Overall Rank: 361st

361st Strength of Schedule Rank: 319th

319th Last Game: W 90-67 vs Defiance

Next Game