Will Dontayvion Wicks Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dontayvion Wicks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers have a game against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. All of Wicks' stats can be found below.
In the passing game, Wicks has been targeted 49 times, with season stats of 491 yards on 31 receptions (15.8 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for one yard.
Dontayvion Wicks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Packers have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Christian Watson (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Jayden Reed (DNP/toe): 54 Rec; 592 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Packers vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Wicks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|49
|31
|491
|180
|1
|15.8
Wicks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|4
|2
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Saints
|6
|4
|45
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|4
|2
|28
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|4
|4
|49
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|4
|3
|51
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|5
|3
|91
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|4
|3
|43
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|6
|2
|20
|0
|Week 15
|Buccaneers
|7
|6
|97
|0
