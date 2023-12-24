Will Christian Watson Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian Watson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers play the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Seeking Watson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Christian Watson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the passing game, Watson has been targeted 53 times, with season stats of 422 yards on 28 receptions (15.1 per catch) and five TDs. He also has four carries for 11 yards.
Keep an eye on Watson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Christian Watson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Packers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Dontayvion Wicks (LP/ankle): 31 Rec; 491 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Jayden Reed (DNP/toe): 54 Rec; 592 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Keenan Allen
- Click Here for Pat Freiermuth
- Click Here for Ian Thomas
- Click Here for Dalton Kincaid
- Click Here for Brian Robinson Jr.
Packers vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Watson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|53
|28
|422
|105
|5
|15.1
Watson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Lions
|4
|2
|25
|1
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|7
|3
|91
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|5
|3
|27
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|8
|3
|33
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|2
|1
|37
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|7
|2
|23
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|4
|2
|21
|1
|Week 12
|@Lions
|7
|5
|94
|1
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|9
|7
|71
|2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.