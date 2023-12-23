Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Bruins on December 23, 2023
Player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Kirill Kaprizov and others are available when the Boston Bruins visit the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Wild vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Kaprizov is an offensive leader for Minnesota with 30 points (one per game), with 11 goals and 19 assists in 31 games (playing 21:18 per game).
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 21
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Bruins
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Penguins
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek is among the leading scorers on the team with 22 total points (14 goals and eight assists).
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Penguins
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 19:39 per game.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|11
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Devils
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|7
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
