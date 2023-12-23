Will Marco Rossi Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 23?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Marco Rossi going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Rossi stats and insights
- In 10 of 31 games this season, Rossi has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- Rossi has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Rossi's shooting percentage is 17.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 82 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Rossi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|1
|2
|16:00
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:02
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|16:47
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|12:59
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|17:45
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|15:10
|Home
|W 4-1
Wild vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
