Malik Beasley's Milwaukee Bucks match up versus the New York Knicks at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 118-114 win against the Magic, Beasley tallied eight points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Beasley's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.8 13.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 4.8 Assists 1.5 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 17.8 19.5 PR -- 16.3 17.9 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.3



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 8.8% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.8 per contest.

Beasley is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Beasley's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 100.3 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105.3 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 111.4 points per contest, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Knicks are the best team in the NBA, conceding 40.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 26.1 per game.

Conceding 13.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Malik Beasley vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2023 33 18 3 0 6 0 0 11/3/2023 22 0 3 3 0 0 0

