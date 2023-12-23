When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Joel Eriksson Ek light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

In 13 of 31 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play, Eriksson Ek has accumulated six goals and one assist.

Eriksson Ek's shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 82 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:22 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:48 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:05 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:45 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:15 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 1 0 16:46 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:22 Home W 4-1

Wild vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

