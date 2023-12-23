2024 NCAA Bracketology: Green Bay March Madness Resume | December 25
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Green Bay and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Green Bay's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Green Bay ranks
|Record
|Horizon League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|299
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Green Bay's best wins
In its best victory of the season, Green Bay defeated the UIC Flames in a 70-68 win on December 12. Noah Reynolds, in that signature victory, dropped a team-high 31 points with zero rebounds and three assists. David Douglas Jr. also played a part with 14 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 64-51 at home over St. Thomas (No. 220/RPI) on November 25
- 54-53 on the road over Montana State (No. 268/RPI) on November 20
- 70-58 at home over Milwaukee (No. 271/RPI) on December 2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Green Bay's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-4
- Based on the RPI, the Phoenix have four losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Green Bay has been handed the 200th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Phoenix have 18 games left this year, including seven against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records over .500.
- Looking at Green Bay's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Green Bay's next game
- Matchup: Green Bay Phoenix vs. Wright State Raiders
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Green Bay games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.