The Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo included, face the New York Knicks on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 118-114 win against the Magic, Antetokounmpo tallied 37 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

In this article we will look at Antetokounmpo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 30.6 32.2 Rebounds 11.5 11.1 11.8 Assists 5.5 5.5 6.7 PRA -- 47.2 50.7 PR -- 41.7 44



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Antetokounmpo has made 11.3 shots per game, which accounts for 23.6% of his team's total makes.

Antetokounmpo's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.3 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the seventh-most possessions per game with 105.3.

The Knicks give up 111.4 points per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Conceding 40.9 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the best team in the league.

The Knicks are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26.1 assists per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2023 34 35 8 10 1 0 3 11/3/2023 36 22 8 6 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.