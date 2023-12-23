Player props can be found for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Julius Randle, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST
31.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: -156)
  • The 31.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 0.9 more points than his season scoring average.
  • He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (11.1) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (11.5).
  • Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Saturday's assist over/under.

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -122)
  • The 26.3 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday (26.5).
  • His per-game rebounding average of 4.4 is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).
  • Lillard averages 7.0 assists, 0.5 more than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).
  • He makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM
13.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -139)
  • The 13.5-point over/under for Brook Lopez on Saturday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average.
  • He has collected 4.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Lopez has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +122)
  • Randle is averaging 22.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 less than Saturday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average -- 9.5 -- equals his over/under on Saturday.
  • Randle's assist average -- 5.2 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (4.5).
  • Randle averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +126)
  • The 25.3 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (24.5).
  • He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (4.0) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).
  • Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Brunson's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.