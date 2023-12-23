The Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) are 2.5-point favorites as they try to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-11) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 12:30 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI

NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Bucks vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 119 - Bucks 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 2.5)

Knicks (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-3.1)

Knicks (-3.1) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.8

The Bucks (12-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 12.7% less often than the Knicks (15-12-0) this year.

Milwaukee (10-14) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (41.7%) than New York (3-7) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (30%).

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 67.9% of the time this season (19 out of 28), which is more often than New York's games have (15 out of 27).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 21-6, a better tally than the Knicks have put up (4-8) as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks are giving up 119 points per game this year (23rd-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined on offense, posting 124.4 points per contest (second-best).

Milwaukee is grabbing 44.4 boards per game (11th-ranked in league). It is allowing 44.1 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

The Bucks are delivering 25.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 18th in the NBA in 2023-24.

This year, Milwaukee is committing 13.1 turnovers per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 12 turnovers per contest (25th-ranked).

The Bucks are sinking 14.3 three-pointers per game (eighth-ranked in league). They own a 37.9% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.

