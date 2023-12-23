On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Brock Faber going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Faber stats and insights

In two of 31 games this season, Faber has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (zero shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 82 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Faber recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 33:25 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 30:19 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 28:18 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 31:34 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 30:08 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:12 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 24:25 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:00 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 25:42 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 22:18 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.