The No. 24 James Madison Dukes should come out on top in their matchup versus the Air Force Falcons at 3:30 PM on Saturday, December 23, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Air Force vs. James Madison Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (+1.5) Over (42) James Madison 29, Air Force 21

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

The Falcons are 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

In games it is played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Air Force has an ATS record of 5-4.

There have been six Falcons games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

Air Force games average 42.7 total points per game this season, 0.7 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Dukes.

The Dukes' ATS record is 8-4-0 this year.

James Madison is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

The Dukes have hit the over in seven of their 12 games with a set total (58.3%).

James Madison games this season have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 8.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

Falcons vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 27.6 17.9 38.2 19.2 24.8 18.6 James Madison 35.2 18.5 34.5 16.3 35.8 20.7

