Wisconsin vs. Chicago State December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) will play the Chicago State Cougars (3-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This matchup is available on BTN.
Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- AJ Storr: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- John Blackwell: 9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 13 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brent Davis: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noble Crawford: 6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison
|Wisconsin Rank
|Wisconsin AVG
|Chicago State AVG
|Chicago State Rank
|218th
|73.5
|Points Scored
|65
|334th
|81st
|66.6
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|201st
|285th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|31.7
|337th
|96th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|227th
|260th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|5.6
|319th
|309th
|11.2
|Assists
|9.5
|353rd
|36th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|13.3
|282nd
