The Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) will play the Chicago State Cougars (3-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This matchup is available on BTN.

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Wahl: 10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK AJ Storr: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK John Blackwell: 9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Chicago State Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.4 PTS, 5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 13 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Brent Davis: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Noble Crawford: 6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 218th 73.5 Points Scored 65 334th 81st 66.6 Points Allowed 71.8 201st 285th 33.9 Rebounds 31.7 337th 96th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 8.6 227th 260th 6.6 3pt Made 5.6 319th 309th 11.2 Assists 9.5 353rd 36th 9.6 Turnovers 13.3 282nd

