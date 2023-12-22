How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Chicago State Cougars (7-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- This season, the Badgers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.
- Wisconsin has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 289th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 340th.
- The 73.6 points per game the Badgers average are just 3.7 more points than the Cougars allow (69.9).
- Wisconsin is 6-2 when scoring more than 69.9 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Wisconsin was worse at home last season, putting up 66.5 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in away games.
- The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (71.0).
- When playing at home, Wisconsin drained 0.8 more treys per game (8.5) than in road games (7.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (32.6%).
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|W 70-57
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 75-60
|Kohl Center
|12/22/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Kohl Center
|1/2/2024
|Iowa
|-
|Kohl Center
|1/6/2024
|Nebraska
|-
|Kohl Center
