The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Chicago State Cougars (7-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wisconsin Stats Insights

This season, the Badgers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.

Wisconsin has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Badgers are the 289th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 340th.

The 73.6 points per game the Badgers average are just 3.7 more points than the Cougars allow (69.9).

Wisconsin is 6-2 when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Wisconsin was worse at home last season, putting up 66.5 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in away games.

The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (71.0).

When playing at home, Wisconsin drained 0.8 more treys per game (8.5) than in road games (7.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule