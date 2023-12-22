There is only one match on the Premier League schedule Friday, and anytime goal scorer odds are listed below.

Top Premier League Goal Scorer Odds Today

Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa (-175)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 9

Jhon Jader Duran Palacio, Aston Villa (-105)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 2

Moussa Diaby, Aston Villa (+125)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 3

Leon Bailey, Aston Villa (+135)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 5

Jacob Ramsey, Aston Villa (+180)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 7

7 Goals: 1

Nicolo Zaniolo, Aston Villa (+185)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 0

Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa (+230)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 5

Tommi O'Reilly, Aston Villa (+230)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played (Last Season): 2

2 Goals (Last Season): 0

Omari Kellyman, Aston Villa (+260)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 4

4 Goals: 0

John McGinn, Aston Villa (+260)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 4

Youri Tielemans, Aston Villa (+350)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 0

Leander Dendoncker, Aston Villa (+400)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 0

Oliver McBurnie, Sheffield United (+450)

Opponent: Aston Villa

Aston Villa Games Played: 9

9 Goals: 2

Tim Iroegbunam, Aston Villa (+450)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 4

4 Goals: 0

Matty Cash, Aston Villa (+500)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 2

Today's Premier League Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Sheffield United @ Aston Villa 3:00 PM, ET USA Network (Watch on Fubo!)

