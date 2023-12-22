The Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 151.5.

Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Chattanooga -3.5 151.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 151.5 points in four of nine outings.

Milwaukee has had an average of 151.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Milwaukee is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

Chattanooga has had more success against the spread than Milwaukee this season, tallying an ATS record of 4-5-0, as opposed to the 3-6-0 mark of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chattanooga 4 44.4% 79.6 153.5 67.4 144.9 146.7 Milwaukee 4 44.4% 73.9 153.5 77.5 144.9 148.3

Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends

The Panthers' 73.9 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 67.4 the Mocs allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.

Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chattanooga 4-5-0 3-3 4-5-0 Milwaukee 3-6-0 3-1 6-3-0

Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Home/Away Splits

Chattanooga Milwaukee 6-1 Home Record 2-2 2-2 Away Record 1-4 2-3-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-2-0

