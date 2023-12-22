Milwaukee County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cudahy High School at Saint Thomas More High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.