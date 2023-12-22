The Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) aim to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • Milwaukee has compiled a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.1% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mocs sit at 230th.
  • The Panthers average 6.5 more points per game (73.9) than the Mocs give up to opponents (67.4).
  • When it scores more than 67.4 points, Milwaukee is 3-4.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

  • Milwaukee is scoring more points at home (81.8 per game) than away (71.6).
  • The Panthers allow 74.8 points per game at home, and 81.8 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Milwaukee makes fewer treys on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (10), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (29.6%) than at home (32.5%) too.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ St. Thomas L 75-71 Schoenecker Arena
12/9/2023 @ UC Davis W 81-79 University Credit Union Center
12/13/2023 Longwood L 80-67 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/22/2023 Chattanooga - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/29/2023 Robert Morris - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/31/2023 Wright State - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

