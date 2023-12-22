How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) aim to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- Milwaukee has compiled a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.1% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mocs sit at 230th.
- The Panthers average 6.5 more points per game (73.9) than the Mocs give up to opponents (67.4).
- When it scores more than 67.4 points, Milwaukee is 3-4.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison
- Milwaukee is scoring more points at home (81.8 per game) than away (71.6).
- The Panthers allow 74.8 points per game at home, and 81.8 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Milwaukee makes fewer treys on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (10), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (29.6%) than at home (32.5%) too.
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|L 75-71
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ UC Davis
|W 81-79
|University Credit Union Center
|12/13/2023
|Longwood
|L 80-67
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/22/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/31/2023
|Wright State
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
