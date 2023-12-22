The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

In games Marquette shoots better than 43.9% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 318th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 157th.

The 78.3 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 6.7 more points than the Hoyas allow (71.6).

When Marquette puts up more than 71.6 points, it is 7-1.

Georgetown Stats Insights

Georgetown is 4-2 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 320th.

The Hoyas' 75.6 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 67.6 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Georgetown is 5-3 when giving up fewer than 78.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

At home, the Golden Eagles allowed 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than when playing on the road (73.7).

Marquette drained 8.9 treys per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.7 on the road.

The Hoyas gave up 76.0 points per game at home last season, and 81.8 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Georgetown made fewer triples away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.4%) than at home (33.0%) as well.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule