The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.
  • Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 317th.
  • The Golden Eagles record 6.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Hoyas give up (71.6).
  • When Marquette totals more than 71.6 points, it is 7-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgetown Stats Insights

  • Georgetown is 4-2 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 320th.
  • The Hoyas average 8.0 more points per game (75.6) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (67.6).
  • Georgetown is 5-3 when allowing fewer than 78.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did when playing on the road (79.7).
  • The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.7 when playing on the road.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Marquette fared better at home last year, draining 8.9 treys per game with a 36.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgetown scored 70.9 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (69.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Hoyas gave up 5.8 fewer points per game at home (76.0) than away (81.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Georgetown drained fewer triples away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (33.0%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum
12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum
1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Coppin State W 71-54 Capital One Arena
12/16/2023 @ Notre Dame W 72-68 Purcell Pavilion
12/19/2023 @ Butler L 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 Creighton - Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 DePaul - Capital One Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.