The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

In games Marquette shoots better than 43.9% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 157th.

The Golden Eagles average 6.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Hoyas allow (71.6).

Marquette is 7-1 when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgetown Stats Insights

This season, Georgetown has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 320th.

The Hoyas' 75.6 points per game are eight more points than the 67.6 the Golden Eagles give up.

Georgetown has a 5-3 record when allowing fewer than 78.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (79.7).

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 73.7.

Marquette drained 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in road games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.7 away.

The Hoyas allowed fewer points at home (76 per game) than away (81.8) last season.

Georgetown sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule