How to Watch Marquette vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 1-1 Big East) welcome in the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-2 Big East) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
- Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 318th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas rank 157th.
- The 78.3 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 6.7 more points than the Hoyas allow (71.6).
- When Marquette totals more than 71.6 points, it is 7-1.
Georgetown Stats Insights
- Georgetown has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 320th.
- The Hoyas put up an average of 75.6 points per game, eight more points than the 67.6 the Golden Eagles give up.
- When Georgetown gives up fewer than 78.3 points, it is 5-3.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Marquette put up 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in road games (79.7).
- In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 73.7.
- Marquette drained 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgetown put up more points at home (70.9 per game) than away (69.7) last season.
- The Hoyas allowed 76 points per game at home last season, and 81.8 on the road.
- At home, Georgetown sunk 6.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (5.8). Georgetown's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 78-59
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 84-79
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/30/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/6/2024
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Coppin State
|W 71-54
|Capital One Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|W 72-68
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|@ Butler
|L 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|Creighton
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|DePaul
|-
|Capital One Arena
