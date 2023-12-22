The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 1-1 Big East) welcome in the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-2 Big East) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
  • Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 318th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas rank 157th.
  • The 78.3 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 6.7 more points than the Hoyas allow (71.6).
  • When Marquette totals more than 71.6 points, it is 7-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgetown Stats Insights

  • Georgetown has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 320th.
  • The Hoyas put up an average of 75.6 points per game, eight more points than the 67.6 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • When Georgetown gives up fewer than 78.3 points, it is 5-3.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Marquette put up 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in road games (79.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 73.7.
  • Marquette drained 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgetown put up more points at home (70.9 per game) than away (69.7) last season.
  • The Hoyas allowed 76 points per game at home last season, and 81.8 on the road.
  • At home, Georgetown sunk 6.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (5.8). Georgetown's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum
12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum
1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Coppin State W 71-54 Capital One Arena
12/16/2023 @ Notre Dame W 72-68 Purcell Pavilion
12/19/2023 @ Butler L 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 Creighton - Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 DePaul - Capital One Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.