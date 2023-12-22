The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 1-1 Big East) welcome in the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-2 Big East) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 318th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas rank 157th.

The 78.3 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 6.7 more points than the Hoyas allow (71.6).

When Marquette totals more than 71.6 points, it is 7-1.

Georgetown Stats Insights

Georgetown has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 320th.

The Hoyas put up an average of 75.6 points per game, eight more points than the 67.6 the Golden Eagles give up.

When Georgetown gives up fewer than 78.3 points, it is 5-3.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Marquette put up 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in road games (79.7).

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 73.7.

Marquette drained 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown put up more points at home (70.9 per game) than away (69.7) last season.

The Hoyas allowed 76 points per game at home last season, and 81.8 on the road.

At home, Georgetown sunk 6.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (5.8). Georgetown's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule