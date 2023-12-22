Friday's contest between the No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) and the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) at Fiserv Forum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-65 and heavily favors Marquette to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

Based on our computer prediction, Marquette is projected to cover the point spread (16.5) versus Georgetown. The two teams are projected to go under the 150.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -16.5

Marquette -16.5 Point Total: 150.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Georgetown 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Georgetown

Pick ATS: Marquette (-16.5)



Marquette (-16.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Marquette is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Georgetown's 5-6-0 ATS record. The Golden Eagles have gone over the point total in three games, while Hoyas games have gone over six times. The teams combine to score 153.9 points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 10.7 points per game (scoring 78.3 points per game to rank 106th in college basketball while giving up 67.6 per contest to rank 103rd in college basketball) and have a +128 scoring differential overall.

Marquette ranks 317th in the nation at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 34.9 its opponents average.

Marquette knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (107th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.9. It shoots 32.9% from deep while its opponents hit 32.2% from long range.

The Golden Eagles average 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (68th in college basketball), and allow 87.1 points per 100 possessions (116th in college basketball).

Marquette has committed 4.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (64th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.4 (51st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.