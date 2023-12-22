Friday's game that pits the No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) versus the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) at Fiserv Forum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-65 in favor of Marquette, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Georgetown 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-16.8)

Marquette (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Marquette has a 4-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Georgetown, who is 5-6-0 ATS. The Golden Eagles have hit the over in three games, while Hoyas games have gone over six times.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +128 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.3 points per game (109th in college basketball) while giving up 67.6 per outing (104th in college basketball).

Marquette records 33.1 rebounds per game (310th in college basketball) while conceding 34.9 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.8 boards per game.

Marquette connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.9 on average.

The Golden Eagles average 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (68th in college basketball), and allow 87.1 points per 100 possessions (119th in college basketball).

Marquette has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (62nd in college basketball play), 4.1 fewer than the 14.4 it forces on average (54th in college basketball).

