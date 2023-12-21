The Minnesota Wild (13-13-4) host the Montreal Canadiens (14-13-4) on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+. The Wild have won four in a row at home and the Canadiens are on a three-game road winning streak.

Wild vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-210) Canadiens (+170) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won eight of their 12 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

The Wild have a 67.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 17 times.

Wild vs Canadiens Additional Info

Wild vs. Canadiens Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 90 (23rd) Goals 84 (28th) 96 (15th) Goals Allowed 103 (21st) 17 (23rd) Power Play Goals 20 (19th) 30 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (30th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota is 7-3-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Four of Minnesota's last 10 contests hit the over.

The Wild have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Wild are scoring 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Wild offense's 90 total goals (three per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

On defense, the Wild have conceded 96 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in NHL play.

They're ranked 22nd in the league with a -6 goal differential .

