Two clubs on major runs will clash when the Minnesota Wild (four consecutive victories at home) host the Montreal Canadiens (three straight triumphs on the road) on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can see the Wild look to beat the the Canadiens on BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Canadiens Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Canadiens Wild 5-2 MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 96 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in NHL play in goals against.

The Wild rank 23rd in the NHL with 90 goals scored (three per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Wild are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 28 6 22 28 20 15 30% Kirill Kaprizov 30 10 17 27 33 10 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 30 14 8 22 8 13 48.7% Matthew Boldy 23 8 10 18 19 21 33.3% Marco Rossi 30 10 8 18 9 11 40.9%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have allowed 103 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

The Canadiens' 84 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 27 goals during that span.

Canadiens Key Players