Should you wager on Vinni Lettieri to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lettieri stats and insights

Lettieri has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Lettieri has no points on the power play.

Lettieri averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 103 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Lettieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:27 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 9:30 Away L 4-3 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:14 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:22 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:41 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:37 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 5-4 SO

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

