Will Patrick Maroon Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 21?
When the Minnesota Wild take on the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Patrick Maroon score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Maroon stats and insights
- In three of 30 games this season, Maroon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (two shots).
- Maroon has zero points on the power play.
- Maroon averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.9%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 103 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Maroon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:24
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:21
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:05
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 6-1
Wild vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
