When the Minnesota Wild take on the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Patrick Maroon score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Maroon stats and insights

In three of 30 games this season, Maroon has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (two shots).

Maroon has zero points on the power play.

Maroon averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.9%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 103 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Maroon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:24 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:27 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:15 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:55 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:05 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:53 Away W 6-1

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

