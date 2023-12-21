Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Outagamie County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Outagamie County, Wisconsin
Outagamie County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fox Valley Lutheran High School at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Denmark, WI
- Conference: North Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
