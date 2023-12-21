How to Watch the Marquette vs. Bucknell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Marquette Golden Eagles (11-0) will attempt to continue an 11-game winning streak when hosting the Bucknell Bison (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Al McGuire Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Marquette vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison
- The Bison put up an average of 51.9 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 60.8 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
- Bucknell is 2-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
- Marquette's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 51.9 points.
- The Golden Eagles score 82.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 63.7 the Bison give up.
- Marquette has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.
- When Bucknell allows fewer than 82.2 points, it is 3-6.
- The Golden Eagles are making 50.8% of their shots from the field, 10.2% higher than the Bison concede to opponents (40.6%).
Marquette Leaders
- Liza Karlen: 17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 55.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
- Jordan King: 15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)
- Mackenzie Hare: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (40-for-68)
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Rose Nkumu: 9.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 57.6 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Illinois State
|W 64-62
|Redbird Arena
|12/13/2023
|Creighton
|W 76-70
|Al McGuire Center
|12/17/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 99-91
|Al McGuire Center
|12/21/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/31/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|1/3/2024
|@ St. John's (NY)
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.