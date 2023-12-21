Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marinette County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Marinette County, Wisconsin today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gibraltar High School at Pembine High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Pembine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gibraltar High School at Goodman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Goodman, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Crivitz High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Crivitz, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wausaukee High School at Niagara High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Niagara, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
