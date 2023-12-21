The Milwaukee Bucks, Malik Beasley included, square off versus the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time out, a 132-119 win over the Spurs, Beasley had seven points.

With prop bets in place for Beasley, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.0 13.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 5.4 Assists -- 1.5 1.5 PRA -- 18 20.1 PR -- 16.5 18.6 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Beasley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 8.8% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 18.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

The Bucks average the sixth-most possessions per game with 105.2. His opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked fourth in the league, allowing 110.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Magic are ranked No. 1 in the league, allowing 40.6 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23.3 assists per game, the Magic are the best squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are ninth in the league, giving up 12.1 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Malik Beasley vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 20 0 2 1 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.