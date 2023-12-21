The Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov included, will face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Kaprizov in the Wild-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Kaprizov has averaged 21:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In nine of 30 games this season, Kaprizov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kaprizov has a point in 18 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points seven times.

Kaprizov has an assist in 14 of 30 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kaprizov has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Kaprizov has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 30 Games 3 27 Points 5 10 Goals 3 17 Assists 2

