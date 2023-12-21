Joel Eriksson Ek will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens meet at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Eriksson Ek in the Wild-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Eriksson Ek has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 20:23 on the ice per game.

In 13 of 30 games this year, Eriksson Ek has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 17 of 30 games this year, Eriksson Ek has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Eriksson Ek has an assist in seven of 30 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Eriksson Ek's implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Eriksson Ek having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 103 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 30 Games 3 22 Points 6 14 Goals 4 8 Assists 2

