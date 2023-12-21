Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Door County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Door County, Wisconsin has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Door County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gibraltar High School at Pembine High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Pembine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gibraltar High School at Goodman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Goodman, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.