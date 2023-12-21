Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dane County Today - December 21
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Dane County, Wisconsin today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Dane County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison Edgewood High School at Middleton High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Middleton, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Verona Area High School at Madison Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Madison, WI
- Conference: BIG 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
