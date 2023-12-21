The Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) are monitoring two players on the injury report, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, ahead of a Thursday, December 21 matchup with the Orlando Magic (16-10) at Fiserv Forum, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bucks came out on top in their last game 132-119 against the Spurs on Tuesday. Damian Lillard's team-high 40 points paced the Bucks in the victory.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7 Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Foot 30.4 11.1 5.5

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Kevon Harris: Out (Coach'S Decision), Joe Ingles: Questionable (Ankle), Markelle Fultz: Questionable (Knee)

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSFL

BSWI and BSFL Live Stream:

Bucks vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -8.5 238.5

