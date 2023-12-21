The Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) are 8.5-point favorites as they look to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-10) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSFL. The point total is set at 238.5 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -8.5 238.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 238.5 combined points in 16 of 27 games this season.

The average point total in Milwaukee's contests this year is 243.9, 5.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks have gone 12-15-0 ATS this season.

Milwaukee has been the favorite in 26 games this season and won 20 (76.9%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 9-1, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 16 59.3% 124.7 237.7 119.2 229.3 236.2 Magic 7 26.9% 113 237.7 110.1 229.3 224.5

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have hit the over nine times.

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-5-0) than it has in home games (7-10-0).

The Bucks record 14.6 more points per game (124.7) than the Magic allow (110.1).

Milwaukee has a 12-11 record against the spread and an 18-5 record overall when putting up more than 110.1 points.

Bucks vs. Magic Betting Splits

Bucks and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 12-15 3-7 19-8 Magic 17-9 0-1 13-13

Bucks vs. Magic Point Insights

Bucks Magic 124.7 Points Scored (PG) 113 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 12-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 18-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-0 119.2 Points Allowed (PG) 110.1 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 2-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-6 5-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-8

