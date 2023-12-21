The Orlando Magic (16-10), on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak at the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7).

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSFL

BSWI and BSFL Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Magic Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game (scoring 124.7 points per game to rank second in the league while allowing 119.2 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +147 scoring differential overall.

The Magic outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 113 points per game, 19th in league, and conceding 110.1 per contest, fourth in NBA) and have a +75 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up a combined 237.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams together give up 229.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee is 12-15-0 ATS this season.

Orlando has put together a 17-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bucks Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Giannis Antetokounmpo 31.5 -115 30.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Giannis Antetokounmpo or another Bucks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Bucks and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +170 - Magic +10000 +4000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.