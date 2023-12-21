Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Brown County, Wisconsin. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brown County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fox Valley Lutheran High School at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Denmark, WI
- Conference: North Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
