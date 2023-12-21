Bobby Portis and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Portis, in his most recent action, had 23 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in a 132-119 win over the Spurs.

With prop bets available for Portis, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.1 14.3 Rebounds 7.5 6.7 6.9 Assists -- 1.2 0.9 PRA -- 21 22.1 PR -- 19.8 21.2 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.4



Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Magic

Portis has taken 10.4 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 11.2% and 11.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 2.9 threes per game, or 7.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Portis' opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105.2 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 110.1 points per game, the Magic are the fourth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Magic concede 40.6 rebounds per game, best in the league.

The Magic concede 23.3 assists per game, best in the NBA.

The Magic allow 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

Bobby Portis vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 28 13 7 1 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.