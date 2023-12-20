Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waukesha County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Waukesha County, Wisconsin today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pewaukee High School at Wisconsin Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Conference: Woodland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
