How to Watch St. John's vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East play versus the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's Stats Insights
- This season, the Red Storm have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have knocked down.
- St. John's has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 64th.
- The 80 points per game the Red Storm put up are 10.1 more points than the Musketeers allow (69.9).
- St. John's has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.
- This season, Xavier has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.5% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm sit at second.
- The Musketeers score 6.9 more points per game (76.3) than the Red Storm allow (69.4).
- Xavier has a 6-3 record when allowing fewer than 80 points.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- St. John's scored 77.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of two points per contest.
- At home, the Red Storm surrendered 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than when playing on the road (82.8).
- When playing at home, St. John's sunk 1.2 more threes per game (6.3) than in away games (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (30.4%).
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than away (80.5).
- The Musketeers conceded 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Xavier knocked down more trifectas on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (40.5%) than at home (38%).
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 85-50
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/10/2023
|Boston College
|L 86-80
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|Fordham
|W 77-55
|Madison Square Garden
|12/20/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|12/30/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|L 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
