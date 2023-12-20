The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) welcome in the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) after winning seven straight home games. It starts at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have hit.

In games Arizona shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 11th.

The Wildcats score 15.3 more points per game (92.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (77.6).

When Arizona scores more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 40.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Alabama is 6-3 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 43rd.

The Crimson Tide put up an average of 92.1 points per game, 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow.

Alabama is 6-4 when allowing fewer than 92.9 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona posted 85.2 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in away games (77.1).

At home, the Wildcats allowed 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in away games (74.5).

In home games, Arizona sunk 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than in road games (9). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to when playing on the road (35.9%).

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama scored 89.5 points per game last season, 15.8 more than it averaged on the road (73.7).

At home, the Crimson Tide conceded 65 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.

Alabama made more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Alabama Upcoming Schedule