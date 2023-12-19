The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Wood County, Wisconsin today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wood County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nekoosa High School at Northland Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Kronenwetter, WI

Kronenwetter, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyal High School at Pittsville High School