The Boston Bruins (19-5-5) have -200 moneyline odds to win when they host the Minnesota Wild (12-13-4), who have +165 odds, on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wild vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wild vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Bruins Betting Trends

In 13 of 29 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined to finish above 5.5 goals.

The Bruins have been victorious in 14 of their 23 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (60.9%).

The Wild have been listed as the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent once.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter, Boston has compiled an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of its games).

Minnesota has played with moneyline odds of +165 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-5 5-5-0 5.9 2.8 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.8 2.9 8 28.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 7-3 3-6-1 6.4 3 1.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3 1.8 4 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 5-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.