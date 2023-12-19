Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Price County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Price County, Wisconsin today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Price County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Phillips High School at Abbotsford High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Abbotsford, WI
- Conference: Marawood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens High School at Chequamegon High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Park Falls, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
